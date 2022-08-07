Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.49 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

