Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.54 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

