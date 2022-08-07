Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.77 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.