Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.83 Million Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

