Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

NYSE:IAG opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $622.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

