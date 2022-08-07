Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Diageo by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

