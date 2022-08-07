Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2250 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

