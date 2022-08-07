Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,806 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $7,013,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Littelfuse by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Littelfuse by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $254.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

