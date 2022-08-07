Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,861 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,938,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

VRSK opened at $198.38 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

