Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,905 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.