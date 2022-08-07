Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Macerich by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

