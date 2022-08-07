Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.