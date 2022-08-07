Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $287.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

