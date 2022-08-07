Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after acquiring an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

