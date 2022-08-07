Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kennametal by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kennametal by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

KMT stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

