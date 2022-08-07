Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBK opened at $70.61 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Insider Activity at Triumph Bancorp

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

