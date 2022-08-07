Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TTE stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

