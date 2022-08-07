Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,064 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,212.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 338,999 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

