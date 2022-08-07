Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,753 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.1 %

RNR stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.61.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

