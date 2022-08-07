Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 108,099 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $10,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $3,008,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,851.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 308,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 292,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

