Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,302 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of J stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

