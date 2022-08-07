Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,728 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $211.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

