Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,427 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

