Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,982 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $3,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic Increases Dividend

SCHL opened at $46.41 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

