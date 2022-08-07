Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,041 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 55.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.75.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

