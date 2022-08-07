Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,335 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MNRL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

MNRL opened at $26.31 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

