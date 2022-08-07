Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 252,768 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $7,170,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

INSE stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

