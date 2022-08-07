Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,786 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFC opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.29. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.