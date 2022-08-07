Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,345,527 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,345,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after buying an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

