Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,664 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $320,895,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

