Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,816 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,816 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($124.74) to €127.00 ($130.93) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($113.40) to €112.00 ($115.46) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sanofi from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($121.65) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

