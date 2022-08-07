Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,711 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $110.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Stephens raised their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.