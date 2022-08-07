Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 90.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 68,642 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

