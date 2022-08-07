SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:SD opened at $17.70 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $650.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 65.11%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.