SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
NYSE:SD opened at $17.70 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $650.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 65.11%.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
