Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Shares of SANM stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $50.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
