Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

