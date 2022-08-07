Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.
Saputo Stock Performance
TSE:SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.98. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.09.
Insider Transactions at Saputo
In other news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.