Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.
Saputo Price Performance
SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.