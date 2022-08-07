Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

