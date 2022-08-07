Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.99 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50.

Insider Activity at Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.