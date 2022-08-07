Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

SAP stock opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.09. The stock has a market cap of C$14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. Analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

