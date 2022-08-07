Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $107.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

