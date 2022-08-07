SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $389.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $367.00 to $389.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $385.88.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $345.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.64. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,912 shares of company stock worth $13,038,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

