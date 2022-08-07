Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €5.40 ($5.57) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.28) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.49) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

FRA SHA opened at €5.50 ($5.66) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($11.65) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($17.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.79.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

