Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.80 ($7.01) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.73) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.50 ($5.66) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.65) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.79.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.