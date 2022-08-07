Scotiabank Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.95% from the company’s previous close.

SNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.62.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$24.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

