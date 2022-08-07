Scotiabank Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCG. National Bankshares lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:HCG opened at C$26.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

