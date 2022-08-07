Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.