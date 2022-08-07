Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $175.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

