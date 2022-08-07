SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 562.22%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

