Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.22.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $159.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

