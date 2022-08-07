Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Semtech Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

