Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Semtech Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

